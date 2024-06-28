Criminal damage probe after racist graffiti daubed on Scarborough shop
Overnight between June 19 and June 20, graffiti of a racial nature was daubed on a window and side wall of the One Stop Shop on North Marine Road, Scarborough.
As part of the investigation, two young males have been shown to be in the area around midnight.
Officers from North Yorkshire Police are appealing to the local community to get in touch should they have any information which can assist the investigation.
Anyone who was in the area or who has CCTV/doorbell camera/dash-cam footage around the location, is asked to review it and contact the investigating officer if they can help.
To get in touch call 101, use option 2 and ask for PC Leanne Sheridan or email [email protected].
Alternatively, to provide information anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote reference number 12240108765.