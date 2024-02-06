News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING

Criminal damage to car in Malton prompts police appeal for witnesses

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about an incident of criminal damage to a car in Malton.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 6th Feb 2024, 10:18 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The incident happened between 3pm and 4pm on Tuesday January 30 and 3pm and 4pm on Wednesday January 31, on Highfield Road near to St Mary Primary school.

Damage was caused to the victim’s blue car with something consistent with a sharp object.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police are asking for the public’s help to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Most Popular
Police are appealing for witnesses after a sharp instrument was used to damage a car in Malton.Police are appealing for witnesses after a sharp instrument was used to damage a car in Malton.
Police are appealing for witnesses after a sharp instrument was used to damage a car in Malton.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation call 101 If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240018938.