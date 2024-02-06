Criminal damage to car in Malton prompts police appeal for witnesses
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident happened between 3pm and 4pm on Tuesday January 30 and 3pm and 4pm on Wednesday January 31, on Highfield Road near to St Mary Primary school.
Damage was caused to the victim’s blue car with something consistent with a sharp object.
Police are asking for the public’s help to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation call 101 If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240018938.