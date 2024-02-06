Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The incident happened between 3pm and 4pm on Tuesday January 30 and 3pm and 4pm on Wednesday January 31, on Highfield Road near to St Mary Primary school.

Damage was caused to the victim’s blue car with something consistent with a sharp object.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are asking for the public’s help to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a sharp instrument was used to damage a car in Malton.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation call 101 If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.