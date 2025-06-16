Criminal damage to residential property in Scarborough casues police to launch CCTV appeal
North Yorkshire Police have issued this CCTV of a man they would like to speak to, following an incident of criminal damage in Scarborough.
The incident occured shortly after 8pm on May 24, on Queen Street. Damage was caused to a drain pipe fixed to the front of a residential property.
A police spokesperson said “Please contact us if you recognise the man pictured on CCTV, as he may have information that will assist our investigation.
"Email [email protected] if you can help. Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 1113, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
"Quote reference 12250093363 when passing on information.”