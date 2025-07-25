Criminal damage to shop in Scarborough causes police to launch CCTV appeal

By Claudia Bowes
Published 25th Jul 2025, 16:17 BST
The incident occurred at 5.10pm on Friday June 27, on St Nicholas Street and involved a man kicking and damaging a shop door.placeholder image
The incident occurred at 5.10pm on Friday June 27, on St Nicholas Street and involved a man kicking and damaging a shop door.
North Yorkshire Police have issued these CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to, following an incident of criminal damage in Scarborough.

The incident occurred at 5.10pm on Friday June 27, on St Nicholas Street.

A police spokesperson said: “It involved a man kicking and damaging a shop door.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Contact us if you recognise the man pictured on CCTV, as he may have information that will assist our investigation.

“Email [email protected] if you can help.

“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Mark Burrows, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

“Quote reference 12250116989 when passing on information.”

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice