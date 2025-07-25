Criminal damage to shop in Scarborough causes police to launch CCTV appeal

The incident occurred at 5.10pm on Friday June 27, on St Nicholas Street and involved a man kicking and damaging a shop door.

North Yorkshire Police have issued these CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to, following an incident of criminal damage in Scarborough.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident occurred at 5.10pm on Friday June 27, on St Nicholas Street.

A police spokesperson said: “It involved a man kicking and damaging a shop door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Contact us if you recognise the man pictured on CCTV, as he may have information that will assist our investigation.

“Email [email protected] if you can help.

“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Mark Burrows, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

“Quote reference 12250116989 when passing on information.”