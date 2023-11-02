Criminal investigation launched after arson attack in Eastfield, Scarborough
A number of discarded items including a mattress were set on fire against the building in Manham Hill, in the Eastfield area.
Police are investigating the incident and appealing for information.
It happened at around 1.30am this morning, Thursday, November 2.
A window in the flat blew out due to the heat, and the kitchen and hallway sustained extensive damage.
Fortunately, nobody was seriously injured.
The fire service attended and police have launched a criminal investigation.
Officers are urging anyone in the immediate area who has doorbell cameras or CCTV to get in touch if they haven’t already spoken to police.
Anyone with any other information is also urged to get in touch.
A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “This was a serious incident which caused extensive damage to someone’s home. A man and woman escaped and luckily no lives were lost.
“We’re urging anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to contact our officers as soon as possible.”
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email dave.brant@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230208163.