The gang, operating as part of a county line drugs network responsible for distributing cannabis, cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin with an estimated value of £2 million, received jail terms totalling 48 years and two months.

They were sentenced last Friday (April 28) at Hull Crown Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The gang operated between Bradford and Bridlington between June 5, 2021 and October 14, 2021.

The gang operated between Bradford and Bridlington between June 5, 2021 and October 14, 2021.

Eight of the gang were found guilty at the hearing, including three people from Bridlington and one from Filey:

Mark Falkingham, 43, of Windsor Crescent, Bridlington, was sentenced to 7 years in prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil Wright, 40, of Cliff Street, Bridlington, was sentenced to 4 years in prison.

Michael Day, 42, of Tennyson Avenue, Bridlington, was sentenced to three years in prison.

Ella Lee, aged 39 of Filey, was sentenced to 2 years in custody which was suspended for two years and ordered to complete 250 hours of unpaid work.

Another four members of the gang were sentenced last year following their appearance at Hull Crown Court in November 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers launched an investigation in May 2021 following the submission of community-based intelligence into the distribution and supply of drugs from Bradford through to Bridlington.

As a part of the ongoing investigation, on Wednesday, October 14, 2021 officers executed seven simultaneous warrants at premises in Bradford, Bridlington and North Yorkshire.

Upon entering the properties, they recovered quantities of Class A and B drugs including cocaine and crack cocaine, cannabis and approximately £30,000 in cash.

Numerous caches of bladed weapons were recovered including axes, zombie knives and samurai swords. Various mobile phones linked to the control and supply of drugs were also seized.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the verdict at court Detective Inspector Matt Grantham said: “I hope today’s outcome at court serves as a stark warning to those who think it’s okay to distribute drugs within our communities.

"By stopping this gang’s activities, we have prevented significant amounts of drugs from being sold on the streets of Bridlington and the associated crime and anti-social behaviour that goes with this kind of offending.

“This type of criminality can cause significant disruption to our local communities, and we will continue to do everything we can to continue to bring those responsible to justice."