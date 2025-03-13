Stena Immaculate pictured on March 12. Photo: Maritime and Coastguard Agency.

An arrested 59-year-old man remains in police custody following on from the collision between a tanker and cargo vessel in the North Sea, on Monday March 10.

Det Chf Supt Craig Nicholson said: “An extension has been granted by the Magistrates’ Court to detain the man in custody for a further 36 hours.

“Detectives are continuing to question him following his arrest on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter in connection with the collision.

“Extensive lines of enquiry by police into any potential criminal offences which arise from the collision between the two vessels are ongoing, whilst partner agencies continue their own assessments of the incident.

“Family liaison officers are supporting the family of the crew member who is missing, believed deceased, and our thoughts remain with them.”

The collision took place between the Solong container ship and the Stena Immaculate tanker which saw a Coastguard Rescue Helicopter from Humberside called, alongside lifeboats from Skegness, Bridlington, Mablethorpe and Cleethorpes, an HM Coastguard fixed wing aircraft, and nearby vessels with fire-fighting capability.

Chief Coastguard Paddy O’Callaghan said today (Mar 13): “The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA), working with other partners, continues to support the joint response to the collision between the Solong and the Stena Immaculate.

“The Stena Immaculate remains at anchor.

"The Solong continues to be held in a safe location by tug.

"Small pockets of fire are still reported to be on the top deck of Solong and specialist vessels are supporting the firefighting efforts.

“Salvors will only board the vessels when it is safe to do so.

“Aerial surveillance flights will continue today to monitor the vessels.

“HM Coastguard’s Counter Pollution and Salvage team has a comprehensive counter pollution response in place should it be required.”