Cycle, tools and alcohol taken during a number of burglaries in Scarborough
The burglaries took place in the early hours of Thursday March 28.
The suspect entered a number of gardens, sheds and garages on Glenside and took items including a cycle, tools and alcohol.
The suspect is also believed to have damaged a vehicle.
He is described as white, aged in his 20s, wearing a distinctive cobalt blue jacket, black Adidas jogging trousers with a white stripe down the side, a black beanie hat and trainers.
Police are appealing for witnesses and information about any suspicious people or vehicles in the Northstead area at around 5.20am and also for CCTV or doorbell footage that may have captured the suspect on camera.
Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected].
Alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Megan Smith collar number 331.
Quote reference 12240054141 when passing on information.