News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds announce 2023 UK tour
30 minutes ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
2 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
2 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
3 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting
3 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick

Cyclist, 63, in hospital with serious injuries after being knocked down by car in Whitby

Police in Whitby want to find the driver of a vehicle that failed to stop at the scene of a collision this morning (March 28).

By Duncan Atkins
Published 28th Mar 2023, 10:12 BST- 1 min read

At around 1.30am, a pedal cyclist was riding along Stakesby Road towards Spring Vale when he was struck by a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction.

The 63-year-old man was left lying in the road with serious injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to hospital where he currently remains.

Police are trying to find the driver of a vehicle which knocked down a cyclist in Whitby.
Police are trying to find the driver of a vehicle which knocked down a cyclist in Whitby.
Police are trying to find the driver of a vehicle which knocked down a cyclist in Whitby.
Most Popular

The vehicle involved, believed to be a Vauxhall, suffered obvious damage, but did not stop.

It is possible that the vehicle may have been abandoned.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone who has seen a vehicle with sudden unexplained damage or comes across one, anyone who witnessed the incident or has private CCTV footage that has captured the car or the collision, is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information for incident number 12230054894.

You can also visit crimestoppers-uk.org or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.