Cyclist hurt after being struck by Jaguar car in Scarborough town centre

A cyclist was left injured after being struck by a car in Scarborough last night (May 22)

North Yorkshire Police officers were called to a road traffic collision on Castle Road with the junction with St Thomas Street where the cyclist was hit by a black Jaguar car at around 8.40pm, which then failed to stop at the scene and drove away.

The cyclist was helped by members of the public until police and ambulance arrived.

Scarborough’s Response Team One, Neighbourhood Policing Team Six and the Roads Policing Team carried out a search for the vehicle and recovered it a short time afterwards.

The black Jaguar involved in a collision with a cyclist is recovered.

The suspect was then found separately and arrested.

Traffic Constable Huw Walkey, from North Yorkshire Police's Roads Policing Team, said: “This was a serious collision, where the cyclist was injured.

"The driver has been arrested for causing serious injury by careless driving.

"Thankfully, the cyclist was wearing a helmet, which took a substantial impact.”

The suspect has been interviewed and released under investigation, to allow further enquiries.

TC Walkey added: “The cyclist has a serious injury, but is recovering.

"The black Jaguar car came from St Thomas Street, if you were in the area, and saw it prior to the collision, please get in touch.”