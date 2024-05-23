Cyclist hurt after being struck by Jaguar car in Scarborough town centre
North Yorkshire Police officers were called to a road traffic collision on Castle Road with the junction with St Thomas Street where the cyclist was hit by a black Jaguar car at around 8.40pm, which then failed to stop at the scene and drove away.
The cyclist was helped by members of the public until police and ambulance arrived.
Scarborough’s Response Team One, Neighbourhood Policing Team Six and the Roads Policing Team carried out a search for the vehicle and recovered it a short time afterwards.
The suspect was then found separately and arrested.
Traffic Constable Huw Walkey, from North Yorkshire Police's Roads Policing Team, said: “This was a serious collision, where the cyclist was injured.
"The driver has been arrested for causing serious injury by careless driving.
"Thankfully, the cyclist was wearing a helmet, which took a substantial impact.”
The suspect has been interviewed and released under investigation, to allow further enquiries.
TC Walkey added: “The cyclist has a serious injury, but is recovering.
"The black Jaguar car came from St Thomas Street, if you were in the area, and saw it prior to the collision, please get in touch.”
If you saw the collision, or were in the area around the time of the collision with dash or cycle cam, and police haven't already spoken to you, contact TC Huw Walkey via 101 option 4, or by emailing [email protected] quoting reference 12140090204.