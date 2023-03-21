News you can trust since 1882
Cyclist injured after crash on rural road between Folkton and Hunmanby

A cyclist has been injured after a crash between Folkton and Hunmanby at the weekend.

By George Buksmann
Published 21st Mar 2023, 13:08 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 13:08 GMT

North Yorkshire Police were called to the crash on White Gate Hill after a cyclist left the road at Folkton Brown and suffered minor injuries on Sunday March 18.

Officers said the crash happened between 3pm and 3.30pm and they are now asking those with dashcam footage to come forward.

They want to speak with the rider of a blue and red motorbike and any witnesses who saw either the motorbike, group or cyclists or the cyclist fall.

Police are appealing for information after a cyclist was injured.
Anyone with information should email [email protected] or call 101, select option two and ask for Sergeant Tim Wilson.

Quote police reference number 12230049031 when providing details.