Cyclist injured after crash on rural road between Folkton and Hunmanby

North Yorkshire Police were called to the crash on White Gate Hill after a cyclist left the road at Folkton Brown and suffered minor injuries on Sunday March 18.

Officers said the crash happened between 3pm and 3.30pm and they are now asking those with dashcam footage to come forward.

They want to speak with the rider of a blue and red motorbike and any witnesses who saw either the motorbike, group or cyclists or the cyclist fall.

Police are appealing for information after a cyclist was injured.

Anyone with information should email [email protected] or call 101, select option two and ask for Sergeant Tim Wilson.