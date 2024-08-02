Cyclist suffers potentially life-threatening injuries in Bridlington collision

Enquiries are underway after a man suffered what are thought to be life-threatening injuries in a collision in Bridlington on Wednesday (July 31).

The collision took place at around 4.10pm when a car collided with a cyclist on the roundabout where Quay Road meets Station Avenue.The cyclist was taken to hospital for treatment to potentially life-threatening injuries, where he currently remains.Anyone that witnessed the collision, or has dashcam or CCTV footage from the area, is asked to call the Humberside Police non-emergency 101 line quoting log 360 of July 31.