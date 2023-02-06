Cyclist sustains chest injuries after collision between a van and a man on a bicycle in Eastfield, Scarborough

The incident happened on Musham Bank Road at around 8.30am on Wednesday February 1 as both were heading towards Eastfield after passing the roundabout.

The cyclist, aged in his early 40s, sustained a chest injury and was taken by ambulance to Scarborough Hospital where he was discharged following treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The driver of the van, a man aged in his late 20s, is assisting police enquiries.

Police are appealing for information after a road traffic collision between a cyclist and a red van in Eastfield

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the collision, or motorists with relevant dash-cam footage, to come forward to help the investigation.