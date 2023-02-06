Cyclist sustains chest injuries after collision between a van and a man on a bicycle in Eastfield, Scarborough
Police in Scarborough are appealing for witnesses and information after a collision between a red Vauxhall Vivaro van and a man on a bicycle.
The incident happened on Musham Bank Road at around 8.30am on Wednesday February 1 as both were heading towards Eastfield after passing the roundabout.
The cyclist, aged in his early 40s, sustained a chest injury and was taken by ambulance to Scarborough Hospital where he was discharged following treatment.
The driver of the van, a man aged in his late 20s, is assisting police enquiries.
Officers are appealing for witnesses to the collision, or motorists with relevant dash-cam footage, to come forward to help the investigation.
Email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Levi Cox quoting reference number 12230019219.