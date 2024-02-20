Cyclist taken to hospital after collision with BMW in Eastfield
It happened at 5pm on Friday February 2 and involved a white BMW car and a pedal bicycle.
Officers are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who recalls seeing the vehicle or bicycle prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.
The cyclist suffered cuts and bruising and was taken to hospital for treatment and further checks.
Anyone who can help should email [email protected], or call 101, select option 2, and ask for Joseph Schramm.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240020872.