Cyclist taken to hospital after collision with BMW in Eastfield

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about a minor injury collision that occurred on Westway, Eastfield, close to the Dale Edge Junction.
By Louise French
Published 20th Feb 2024, 08:00 GMT
The collision took place earlier this month

It happened at 5pm on Friday February 2 and involved a white BMW car and a pedal bicycle.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who recalls seeing the vehicle or bicycle prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.

The cyclist suffered cuts and bruising and was taken to hospital for treatment and further checks.

Anyone who can help should email [email protected], or call 101, select option 2, and ask for Joseph Schramm.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240020872.