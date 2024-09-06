Cyclist taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following Kilnwick Percy collision
Officers from Humberside Police are appealing for information following a road traffic collision in Kilnwick Percy on Wednesday evening (September 4).
Police were called at around 5pm to reports that a grey BMW 330 and a man riding a red road bike had been involved in a collision on the B1246 near Kilnwick Percy.
The cyclist, a 52-year-old man, was taken to hospital to receive medical treatment for life-threatening injuries.
A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: “Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has CCTV or dashcam from around the time the collision occurred, should please contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 371 of September 4.”