Cyclist taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following Kilnwick Percy collision

By Louise French
Published 6th Sep 2024, 08:45 BST
Offices are appealing for information after a man suffered life-threatening injuries in a collision near to Kilnwick Percy.Offices are appealing for information after a man suffered life-threatening injuries in a collision near to Kilnwick Percy.
Offices are appealing for information after a man suffered life-threatening injuries in a collision near to Kilnwick Percy.
Officers from Humberside Police are appealing for information following a road traffic collision in Kilnwick Percy on Wednesday evening (September 4).

Police were called at around 5pm to reports that a grey BMW 330 and a man riding a red road bike had been involved in a collision on the B1246 near Kilnwick Percy.

The cyclist, a 52-year-old man, was taken to hospital to receive medical treatment for life-threatening injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: “Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has CCTV or dashcam from around the time the collision occurred, should please contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 371 of September 4.”

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice