Cyclist taken to hospital with 'serious' injuries following collision near Kirkbymoorside

Police are investigating a serious injury collision involving a man on a bicycle and a blue KIA Picanto car near Kirkbymoorside.

It happened at 11.07am on Tuesday (June 17) on Gray Lane at Keldholme.

The rider, who is aged in his 40s, was taken to hospital by air ambulance. While serious, his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The woman driving the KIA, who is aged in her early 80s, is assisting officers with their investigation.

The road was closed until 5.15pm while the emergency services worked at the scene.

Highways were on hand to manage the road closure and put in place diversions.

In support of the investigation, officers are appealing for witnesses to the collision and any motorists with relevant dashcam footage to get in touch as soon as possible

This includes anyone who recalls seeing the man on the bicycle and the blue KIA Picanto prior to the incident.

Email the officer in charge of the case [email protected] or call 101 and ask for Nicholas Simpson with any information.

Quote reference number 12250109512 when providing details.