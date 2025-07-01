Damage to newly installed speed camera near Scarborough believed to be 'deliberate' say police

Police say the damage to the lamppost is believed to be deliberate (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

Officers from North Yorkshire Police are investigating after the lamppost hosting the newly-installed fixed safety camera on the A64 at Sherburn was damaged at around 2.20am in the early hours of Tuesday July 1.

The camera is part of a three-month trial to help improve road safety in the area.

Work his ongoing to make the lamppost and the exposed electricity cable safe.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “We believe the damaged was deliberate rather than accidental and an investigation is ongoing.

“It is disappointing to see that something intended to help keep the village safe and protect members of the public has been targeted by vandals.

“Anyone who has any information about those responsible, including anyone who witnessed it or has footage from a dashcam or doorbell camera, is asked to get in touch.”

Email Paul.O'[email protected] with any information or call 101 and pass information for incident number 12250119469.

Work is ongoing to reinstall the camera at an alternative site in Sherburn.