Damage to seesaw in Glen Gardens, Filey, causes a person serious injury

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for anyone who may have seen something suspicious to get in touch

North Yorkshire Police is currently investigating a potential criminal damage incident which resulted in a person suffering a serious injury at Glen Gardens in Filey.

The injury occurred when the victim was using what is described as a bouncy metal seesaw which also spins and pivots depending on the desired use.

Officers are appealing for information from anyone who has used the play park in Glen Gardens, The Crescent, Filey during the past six weeks.

North Yorkshire Council are aware of the incident and have notified the HSE.

PC Walton from North Yorkshire Police is appealing for anyone who may have any information as to how the damage has occurred or who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the park to get in touch.

Contact PC Walton by emailing [email protected] or by calling 101.

Alternatively, information can be provied via the website https://orlo.uk/FBaoI or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference number 12240125703.