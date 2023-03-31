News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Storm Mathis brings heavy rain and wind to UK as flood warnings issued
1 hour ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
1 hour ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together
2 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
2 hours ago Donald Trump indicted: What is it and will he go to jail?
2 hours ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named

Danby fire crew assist person with broken leg after Scaling Dam crash

Firefighters from Danby Fire Station were called to assist police at the scene of a road traffic collision on Thursday evening (March 31).

By Louise Perrin
Published 31st Mar 2023, 13:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 13:05 BST

The crew were called to the accident at 10.49pm which took place on the A171 at Scaling Dam.Police on scene at the two vehicle RTC, involving a Vauxhall Corsa and a Vauxhall Corsa van, requested assistance from the fire service to extinguish a fire which had started in one of the vehicles following the collision.

Danby fire crew used a hose reel to extinguish a small fire in an engine bay and also assisted in administering first aid while awaiting the ambulance to one of the vehicle’s occupants who suffered a suspected broken leg.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Woman, 19, arrested after 63-year-old cyclist knocked off bike in Whitby
The A171 near Scaling Dam (Image:Google Maps)
The A171 near Scaling Dam (Image:Google Maps)
The A171 near Scaling Dam (Image:Google Maps)