Danby fire crew assist person with broken leg after Scaling Dam crash
Firefighters from Danby Fire Station were called to assist police at the scene of a road traffic collision on Thursday evening (March 31).
The crew were called to the accident at 10.49pm which took place on the A171 at Scaling Dam.Police on scene at the two vehicle RTC, involving a Vauxhall Corsa and a Vauxhall Corsa van, requested assistance from the fire service to extinguish a fire which had started in one of the vehicles following the collision.
Danby fire crew used a hose reel to extinguish a small fire in an engine bay and also assisted in administering first aid while awaiting the ambulance to one of the vehicle’s occupants who suffered a suspected broken leg.