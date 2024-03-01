Danby man who committed 'sickening' abuse on girl jailed for 15 years and four months

Brian Michael Carr

Brian Michael Carr, 79, was sentenced at York Crown Court today (Friday March 1).

He had previously been found guilty of 17 offences against the victim whose identity is legally protected.

The offences include:

Three counts of rape of a child under 13 years

Three counts of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity

Three counts of sexual activity with a child

Eight counts of sexual assault by touching

Detective Constable Angela Martindale, from the Safeguarding Investigation Team in Scarborough, led the inquiry which began in June 2021 when the victim reported her ordeal.

DC Martindale said: “This has been a very distressing case for the victim who has been dealing with the consequences of Carr’s sickening abuse for years.

“Investigations like these rarely mean that only the victim has suffered. There is often a wider impact on the victim’s family.

“Carr’s conviction and imprisonment are a testimony to the bravery and courage shown by the victim who, by reporting this matter to the police, was trying to protect other children in addition to dealing with her own trauma.

“Sadly, no conviction or sentence for offences of this terrible nature can repair the damage that has already done.

“I just hope the victim can draw strength from the outcome a court and start to rebuild her life.”

DC Martindale added: “This case proves once again that it is never too late to report non-recent child abuse. We are here to help you.

“I also encourage anyone with an unhealthy interest in children to seek professional help before going on to ruin lives.

“Support services are available such as the Lucy Faithfull Foundation’s ‘Stop it now!’ website.”

Seeking further support, advice and ways of reporting child abuse

Contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 or if you are in immediate danger, always dial 999 for an emergency response

Victims who would prefer not to go direct to the police and are not in immediate danger, can contact Bridge House, North Yorkshire’s Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC), on 0330 223 0362, email [email protected] or go to bridgehousesarc.org

You can also contact Supporting Victims direct at org or call 01609 643100

NSPCC Helplines: * Help for adults concerned about a child – call 0808 800 5000 * Help for children and young people – call Childline on 0800 1111 * Go to nspcc.org.uk/preventing-abuse