DANBY MURDER: Vicky Glass's family appeal for information to end 'soul-destroying' horror

Twenty four years on from the disappearance of Vicky Glass, her family have made an appeal to the public for information.

Vicky Glass went missing in the early hours of Sunday September 24 2000 in Middlesbrough.

The 21-year-old’s body was found on November 3 2000 in Danby on the North York Moors.

A large-scale murder investigation was launched following the discovery of her body.

Vicky Glass in an image released by her family

Vicky would have celebrated her 45th birthday on September 21.

Her heartbroken family have issued a statement. Vicky’s sister, Claire, said on behalf of the family: “This is from our family, Vicky's family, to everyone who is taking the time to read or even listen to what we have to say. “While we should be writing out birthday cards on what would be Vicky's 45th birthday, we are here, writing this to you, to ask for your help, praying for someone to come forward with information.

“It is hard for us to put down on paper truly how despairing, haunting, gut-wrenching, devastating, frustrating, all-consuming and soul destroying this is for us year after year.

“As a family the horror we live everyday eats away at us. It has now been 24 years since Vicky was murdered.

“This does not go away for us, it gets worse, it has broken our hearts and eats into our lives every minute of every day.

“We cannot turn the page of the newspaper article that has been written about Vicky and forget, we cannot change the channel after a news segment has aired about Vicky and carry on as normal. “We cannot rest. Vicky has no justice, we have no peace, we have an unending void of complete unrest and turmoil that is why we are asking, once again, that if you have any information to pass this on to the police, anonymously if that is the way you need to do it.”

Cleveland Police continue to investigate the murder of Vicky Glass and in 2021 a detailed review was carried out of the case.

In 2022, officers returned to Danby to re-launch an appeal to the community for information.

Claire continued: “We are pleading for your help. Share what you know.

“The callous, brutal and evil way Vicky was taken from us has left our family broken.

“We live with the horror of having to imagine how scared Vicky was in her last moments, of how her life was ended, of how our mother passed away without ever knowing who did this to her youngest daughter.

“There are people out there who know the truth that will make the person responsible for killing Vicky answer for what they have done.

“Vicky is loved and forever part of us. It should not be like this, we should not have memories of her that are scarred by a murderer let alone a murderer who hasn't been brought to justice, Vicky should still be here.

“Please share what you know. Thank you from Vicky's family.”

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Peter Carr, said: “Vicky went missing from Middlesbrough in September 2000.

“She was last seen around 4.20am on Sunday September 24 2000 on Union Street at the junction with Eshwood Square.

“Sadly, in November of that year her body was discovered in Danby, North Yorkshire. “Despite a lengthy and detailed murder investigation nobody was ever brought to justice. For a number of years Cleveland Police have been re-investigating the murder but again we appeal to the public to help us. “Vicky was only 21-years-old when she was murdered and had her whole life ahead of her. Her family are desperate for answers and justice.

“Someone out there must know something about her murder and I would urge anyone with information to come forward.” Anyone with information regarding the disappearance and murder of Vicky Glass is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, or submit information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.