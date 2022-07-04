A large hole in the wall of the house was boarded up after the crash.

Jacob Cummins, 20, appeared at York Crown Court on Monday July 4 when his case was adjourned for sentence in August.

Cummins was driving a Ford Fiesta which crashed through a fence and smashed into the living room of a house in Thornton Lane, High Marishes, in the early hours of September 16 last year.

The house was extensively damaged but the owners, who were asleep upstairs at the time, were unharmed.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The car smashes through the front of the house and caused extensive damage.

Pictures from the scene of the crash show a large hole in the wall, which had been boarded up, and piles of debris which were being cleared away.

Cummins' friend, 20-year-old Connor Campbell-Miles, from Sherburn, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He had to undergo a series of operations and for a time his condition was critical.

David Camidge, mitigating, said Cummins, of Main Street, Sledmere, near Malton, was "under no illusions as to the likely outcome of this case" as jail was a distinct possibility.

Judge Simon Hickey adjourned the case for pre-sentence and medical reports to ascertain the victim’s current condition but warned Cummins that all sentencing options would be considered, including prison.

An extensive amount of debris was removed from the property.