'Dangerous' Pickering child sex offender, 84, jailed for 22 years

David John Hampshire was sentenced at York Crown Court on May 13

An 84-year-old man has been jailed for over 22 years for sexually abusing two young children.

David John Hampshire, 84, of Pickering, North Yorkshire was jailed for 22 years and 8 months, and put on the sex offenders register for life.

The incidents were reported in December 2022, when the first victim told their parents about the abuse, which took place over an eight-year period, starting when they were five-years-old and continuing until they were 13.

During the investigation, it transpired that Hampshire had sexually abused another younger child when they were three, who had reported the abuse at the time, however Hampshire was not prosecuted at that stage.

Speaking after the sentencing yesterday (May 13) at York Crown Court, Detective Constable Lucie Welford of North Yorkshire Police’s Safeguarding Investigation Team said: "Hampshire is an incredibly dangerous offender who has caused huge suffering to the victims and their families and has shown absolutely no remorse for the horrendous abuse he inflicted.

“I would like to praise the victims for their bravery and for supporting the investigation throughout, helping to ensure that Hampshire was brought to justice. Hopefully today's sentencing brings them an element of closure, and they can begin to move forward with their lives.”

The court heard how during his career Hampshire had been a headteacher at an Anglo-Indian school in India before working as a teacher at a high school in Norfolk, UK.

Speaking about the length of time that has passed since the offences took place, Detective Constable Welford continued: “This case demonstrates that no matter when the abuse occurred, it is no barrier to justice. We are absolutely committed to bringing those responsible for such offences before the court, regardless of how much time has passed.

“We would urge any victims of sexual abuse, no matter when it happened, and even if you have never reported it to the police, to come forward. Our specially trained officers will listen, investigate, and work alongside partners to offer you the support you need.”

In his personal statement, the older victim described how the abuse had caused them to “fall into a numbness” that hindered them from making healthy normal relationships with people.

Their mother also described how the abuse has had a “huge” and “lasting” effect on her child and how she has spent many sleepless nights worrying about them.

The other victim spoke about how what Hampshire did to them affected “every aspect” of their life, “from childhood to now” and how the memories of what happened still haunt them.

After the incidents were reported, Hampshire was arrested, and following a long and complex investigation by North Yorkshire Police, during which took officers seven months alone to examine the material on Hampshire’s computer, he was charged with the following offences:

Four counts of rape of a child under 13

Three counts of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity

Two counts of assault of a child under 13 by penetration

Two counts of sexual assault of a child under 13

One count of sexual activity with a child

One court of indecent assault on a male person

Hampshire originally denied the offences but changed his plea to guilty in April this year.