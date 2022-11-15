Dashcam footage appeal following fatal collision on B1249 Scarborough Road between Langtoft and Driffield

Police are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage to come forwards

A black Volkswagen Passat was travelling on the B1249, Scarborough Road between Langtoft and Driffield when it collided with a white Honda XL motorbike at approximately 5:30pm.

The man riding the motorbike was taken to hospital to receive medical treatment but sadly died from his injuries.

His family have been informed and are currently being supported by officers.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving and remains in custody.