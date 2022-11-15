Dashcam footage appeal following fatal collision on B1249 Scarborough Road between Langtoft and Driffield
Humberside police are appealing for dashcam footage after a fatal road traffic collison on Monday evening (November 14).
A black Volkswagen Passat was travelling on the B1249, Scarborough Road between Langtoft and Driffield when it collided with a white Honda XL motorbike at approximately 5:30pm.
The man riding the motorbike was taken to hospital to receive medical treatment but sadly died from his injuries.
His family have been informed and are currently being supported by officers.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving and remains in custody.
Most Popular
Police are appealing for anyone who was driving along Scarborough Road between 5.15pm and 5.45pm and who may have seen either of these vehicles prior to the collision, or who has dashcam footage, to contact them on them on their non-emergency number 101 quoting incident number 418 of November 14.