Daytime burglars flee empty-handed after Scarborough resident returns home

The men ran from the property after being scared off by a returning resident.

The culprits forced their way into the house on Trafalgar Street West just after 2pm on Saturday April 16, but were made to flee when a resident returned to the address.

The would-be burglars ran from the address in the direction of Dean Road and then onto Tennyson Avenue.

North Yorkshire Police are now appealing for anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage from the area, anyone who may have witnessed the incident or noticed anyone acting suspiciously to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for the investigation hub, Scarborough or email [email protected] and quote police reference number: 12220064169.