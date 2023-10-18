Details released of two men wanted in connection with Scarborough burglary
Police have released details of two men they are searching for after a Scarborough burglary.
By Louise French
Published 18th Oct 2023, 17:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 17:07 BST
Pardalian Ionut Paun, 24, and Paraluta Iacov, 22, are wanted in connection with a burglary in the Scarborough area earlier this year.
They both have links to Scarborough and the Lincolnshire area.
If you see them, or know where they are, contact North Yorkshire Police by calling 101 and speak to the Force Control Room.
You can also pass information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Quote reference number 12230054250.