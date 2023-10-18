Details released of two men wanted in connection with Scarborough burglary

Pardalian Ionut Paun and Iacov Paraluta

Pardalian Ionut Paun, 24, and Paraluta Iacov, 22, are wanted in connection with a burglary in the Scarborough area earlier this year.

They both have links to Scarborough and the Lincolnshire area.

If you see them, or know where they are, contact North Yorkshire Police by calling 101 and speak to the Force Control Room.

You can also pass information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

You can also pass information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.