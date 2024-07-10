'Devastated' - Children's nursery at Egton Bridge, near Whitby, suffers overnight break-in
Little Teapots Nursery, based at St Hedda’s RC School, was “absolutely devastated” to announce via its Facebook page today (July 10) that “our lovely little nursery” was been broken into overnight.
They were waiting for police to visit so the damage can be assessed and also to find out if anything had been taken in the incident.
“Please, please, please - if anyone in Egton or surrounding areas saw anything suspicious at all during the night then don’t hesitate to contact us,” they said.
“Obviously we are absolutely heartbroken that somebody would do this.
"We feel it’s important to spread the word so that other nurseries and local businesses can be extra vigilant and protect their premises.
“Just want to say the biggest and most heartfelt thank you to our wonderful LTP staff for being so supportive and amazing and also a huge thank you to our parents/carers for their kind words and support.
"Another massive thank you to St Hedda's and Nicholas Postgate for being so wonderful, kind, caring and supportive of our situation.
“We are so, so lucky to have this network around us - it makes something like this much easier.”