'Devastated' - Children's nursery at Egton Bridge, near Whitby, suffers overnight break-in

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A children’s nursery in Egton Bridge near Whitby has suffered an overnight break-in.

Little Teapots Nursery, based at St Hedda’s RC School, was “absolutely devastated” to announce via its Facebook page today (July 10) that “our lovely little nursery” was been broken into overnight.

They were waiting for police to visit so the damage can be assessed and also to find out if anything had been taken in the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Please, please, please - if anyone in Egton or surrounding areas saw anything suspicious at all during the night then don’t hesitate to contact us,” they said.

There was an overnight break-in at Little Teapots Nursery, Egton Bridge.

“Obviously we are absolutely heartbroken that somebody would do this.

"We feel it’s important to spread the word so that other nurseries and local businesses can be extra vigilant and protect their premises.

“Just want to say the biggest and most heartfelt thank you to our wonderful LTP staff for being so supportive and amazing and also a huge thank you to our parents/carers for their kind words and support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Another massive thank you to St Hedda's and Nicholas Postgate for being so wonderful, kind, caring and supportive of our situation.