Diamond ring believed to have been stolen from Flamingo Land, near Pickering

By Duncan Atkins
Published 10th Sep 2025, 13:04 BST
Police are appealing for information after a diamond ring was believed to have been stolen from Flamingo Land.

The ring pictured here was taken on Thursday August 21 – police say it is a white platinum diamond single solitaire, and has the letters DMR engraved on the inside.

If you can help the appeal, please email [email protected] or call 101 and quote reference 12250160422.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

