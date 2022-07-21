Disabled Bridlington pensioner ‘left a prisoner in his home’ after thieves steal mobility scooter

Anyone who information about this incident can call Humberside Police on the non-emgergency 101 number or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The vital piece of equipment was taken from outside the ex-serviceman’s back door sometime between 6.30pm on Tuesday night (July 19) and Wednesday morning (July 20).

The incident, which took place at Kent Square on the West Hill estate, has been branded despicable by the pensioner’s neighbours.

His neighbours are appealing for the vehicle to be returned and for more police patrols in the West Hill area.

The cost of replacing the mobility scooter is estimated at around £2,000. The missing scooter has a canopy like this model. Photo courtesy of Electric Mobility Euro Limited

One of the victim’s neighbours, Graham Baverstock, said: “The theft is absolutely despicable. The man is aged 80 and an armed forces veteran who served six years, based partly in Hong Kong.

“He only has one arm and one leg so the scooter is extremely important to him. These criminals have taken away his freedom.

“He uses a little chair in the house to get around and transfers from that to the mobility scooter at the back door to get out and about.

“The scooter, which has a canopy, would have been taken by at least two people due to its weight.

“Everyone who lives in this area is vulnerable so we would like to see more police patrols to reassure residents.

“This man relies on his mobility scooter, he’s now a prisoner in his own home, and the cost to replace it will be around £2,000.

“This is a total disgrace and it would be nice if the police come to reassure us.”