Dispersal Order granted in Filey after glass bottles thrown towards families on the beach

The area covered by the Dispersal Order

Both Filey and Scarborough Neighbourhood Policing Officers were deployed to Filey beach on Thursday (July 26) after a report of 10 - 12 youths throwing glass bottles off the cliff on to the beach, nearly hitting families.

Damage was caused and verbal anti-social behaviour directed at both members of the public and officers, which resulted in a dispersal authority being given by the Duty Inspector. (12240133077)

What does this mean?

If a person, over the age of 10, engages in anti-social behaviour, in the area marked on the map, then they may face being given a direction to leave the area.

The person can then be restricted from the area for up to 48 hours.

Young people may find themselves being taken home to the responsibility of their parents, guardians or carers.

Any person found breaching the dispersal, may find themselves arrested for the offence.

The authority is granted under section 35 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

This has been authorised to remove or reduce the likelihood of members of the public in the locality of being harassed, alarmed or distressed and to prevent crime and disorder.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “We already have several youths being dispersed and then returned to their parents tonight.

“Parents, if you have your young people out in Filey, please make contact with them to ensure that they are ok and not caught up in the disorder.”