Dispersal order issued after Scarborough youths target vehicles with rocks and eggs

A dispersal order has been issued after a group of young people were seen to be throwing rocks and eggs at vehicles in Scarborough on Saturday evening

Police in Scarborough handed dispersal notices to a group of young people on Saturday evening (February 15) after a large group were reported to be throwing rocks/stones and eggs at vehicles.

Officers from Scarborough Neighbourhood Policing Team and British Transport Police on patrol in Scarborough Town Centre took a number of young people home, and also contacted parents by phone in a bid to get the situation under control.

Police used the powers granted under an active section 35 dispersal authority to allow officers to direct any person over the age of 10 to leave the town centre, to prevent members of the public in the locality from being harassed, alarmed or distressed. (s.35 Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014)

Officers are appealing for anyone who had their vehicle damaged, or those who were targeted, to get in touch by calling 101 quoting reference number NYP-15022025-0328.