Dispersal order issued after Scarborough youths target vehicles with rocks and eggs
Officers from Scarborough Neighbourhood Policing Team and British Transport Police on patrol in Scarborough Town Centre took a number of young people home, and also contacted parents by phone in a bid to get the situation under control.
Police used the powers granted under an active section 35 dispersal authority to allow officers to direct any person over the age of 10 to leave the town centre, to prevent members of the public in the locality from being harassed, alarmed or distressed. (s.35 Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014)
Dispersal notices were handed out to some young people, with others being taken home by police.
Officers are appealing for anyone who had their vehicle damaged, or those who were targeted, to get in touch by calling 101 quoting reference number NYP-15022025-0328.