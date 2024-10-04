‘Distraught’ family appeal for help to find missing Malton woman Victoria Taylor

Victoria Taylor with her partner Matthew

The family of missing Victoria Taylor have spoken of how ‘distraught’ they are following her disappearance and released a new image of Victoria and her brother Joe.

Victoria has now been missing for five days. She was last seen at her home address in Malton on Monday September 30.

Victoria’s sisters Emma and Heidi said: “We currently feel sick, distraught and lost following the disappearance of Vixx, but we are trying to focus on the children in the family to maintain a sense of routine at this difficult time.

“We would like to thank all the emergency services and volunteers who have assisted in the search for Vixx so far.

“The wider local community has also rallied around, and we are eternally grateful for the support that they have given to us, Vixx’s family.

“The police have told us that searches will continue over the weekend for which we are grateful.

“The water is challenging at the moment due to the recent weather so if people are out searching for Vixx, then please do not put yourself at risk.”