Doctor accused of dangerous driving in Scarborough walks free after court accepts he suffered epileptic fit at wheel

A Yorkshire doctor accused of dangerous driving in his Porsche in Scarborough has walked free after successfully arguing that he suffered an epileptic fit at the wheel.

By Grace Newton
Thursday, 5th May 2022, 9:39 am

Mark Christopher Brian Noble, 71, faced the charge in relation to an incident on the town's West Street in April 2021.

Dr Noble's defence team claimed that he had suffered an epileptic seizure while driving the vehicle, and medical evidence of his condition was requested.

His case was yesterday (May 4) concluded at York Crown Court after the Crown Prosecution Service offered no evidence against him.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter

York Crown Court

He had pleaded not guilty to the offence.

Dr Noble is believed to have worked at Scarborough Hospital but York and Scarborough Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust confirmed that he is no longer an employee.

Since 2017 he has been the director of a property management group in Scarborough called Belvedere Esplanade Ltd.