Doctor accused of dangerous driving in Scarborough walks free after court accepts he suffered epileptic fit at wheel

Mark Christopher Brian Noble, 71, faced the charge in relation to an incident on the town's West Street in April 2021.

Dr Noble's defence team claimed that he had suffered an epileptic seizure while driving the vehicle, and medical evidence of his condition was requested.

His case was yesterday (May 4) concluded at York Crown Court after the Crown Prosecution Service offered no evidence against him.

York Crown Court

He had pleaded not guilty to the offence.

Dr Noble is believed to have worked at Scarborough Hospital but York and Scarborough Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust confirmed that he is no longer an employee.