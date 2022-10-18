Dog attack in Scarborough leaves walker with puncture wounds after being dragged to the floor

Dog attack in Scarborough leaves walker with puncture wounds after she was dragged to the floor.

The incident happened near to the beach in the Holbeck Hill area of Scarborough at around 9.20am on Monday October 17.

A woman and her friend were walking their dogs in the area when a dog described as an English Bull Terrier approached and attacked their dogs before biting one of the woman’s legs.

The woman was dragged to the floor during the incident and sustained puncture wounds to her leg.

Officers are now appealing for information about a man seen to be walking the Terrier. The man is described as white, around 40-50 years old, 5ft 9" tall with bald or very short hair and of slim build.

He was wearing a black waist length coat with a hood.

The Bull Terrier is described to have a tan stripe on its back and a white neck.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected]

Alternatively, you can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Gareth Evans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.