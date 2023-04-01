Through a freedom of information request, North Yorkshire Police have disclosed the figures on how many reports of dog thefts it receive in each of the county’s districts.

The figures show that across the whole of North Yorkshire 21 reports of dog thefts were made in 2022 with six in Scarborough borough – and none have resulted in a charge or court summons.

In 2021, the figures were similar with 31 dogs stolen in 21 separate incidents, with just two resulting in a charge or court summons.

Nobody has been prosecuted for dog thefts in North Yorkshire in the last year, police figures show. (Photo: Daisy Daisy)

Nationally, fewer than one per cent of dog thefts reported last year resulted in criminal charges.

The Kennel Club described the figure as “really disappointing” but police chiefs said it was often hard to identify suspects.

A freedom of information request sent to the UK’s 45 police forces – where 33 provided a response – showed 1,600 dog theft reports of more than 1,700 individual dogs. Though, with a quarter of forces failing to respond, the true figure will likely be higher.

Of the crimes where police provided an investigation status, just 14 (0.9 per cent) had so far resulted in someone being charged or sent a court summons.

Ministers had announced plans in 2021 to make dog abduction a specific offence punishable by up to five years in jail, through the Kept Animals Bill – but this has not yet become law and campaigners say they fear the Government will drop the idea.

A spokesperson for the RSPCA said: “It was really welcome that the UK Government announced plans to make pet theft a specific offence.

“However, the legislation has been in limbo for 500 days and we're increasingly worried these plans could be dropped altogether.”

The National Police Chief’s Council said dog owners should follow these steps to protect a pet from theft: