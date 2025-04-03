Dog walker punched in the face from behind in Eastfield
Police in Eastfield are investigating an assault after a dog walker was punched in the face from behind.
The incident took place on Monday, March 31, at 12.10pm at the fielded area adjacent to Musham Bank Road near Manham Hill roundabout in Eastfield.
A female dog walker was approached from behind and punched to the side of her face causing injury.
Anyone with information relating to the incident is asked to contact police by calling 101 and quoting reference number 12250056390.