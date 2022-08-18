Dog walker 'repeatedly bitten' and assaulted during altercation near Scarborough's Peasholm Park
A dog walker has been assaulted and bitten several times during an incident near Peasholm Park in Scarborough.
North Yorkshire Police said a man was out walking his dog on Manor Road, near to Glen Bridge which crosses Peasholm Park, when he was approached by another dog that was off of its lead.
The two dogs started fighting and as the man attempted to separate the animals, the owner of the second dog approached and a “physical and verbal altercation” broke out between the two owners at around 12.50pm on Wednesday August 17.
The victim suffered several dog bites to his hands and arms during the altercation, police said.
North Yorkshire Police also want to speak with the dog walker whose pet was off-lead. He is described as being around 5 ft 11 inches tall with blond spiky hair and wearing denim.
Officers are urging witnesses to call 101, select option one and speak with the Force Control Room, quoting reference number 12220146439.