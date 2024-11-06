North Yorkshire Police has released further details of the dog which killed 10-year-old Savannah Bentham

Further details about the family dog which killed 10-year-old Savannah Bentham on Friday November 1 have been released.

Detailed independent assessments carried out in the days since the incident have confirmed it to be an XL Bully-type breed.

The dog had been with the family for four years and had a Certificate of Exemption under the new legislation which came into effect in February 2024.

It had also been neutered in line with the legislation.

North Yorkshire Police were called to the incident by Yorkshire Ambulance Service at around 4.15pm on Friday.

Savannah had suffered serious injuries after being bitten by the dog.

Despite the efforts of medical professionals and a member of the public who came to the family’s aid, the girl died at the scene.

All indications so far suggest it was out-of-character, with Savannah and the dog decribed as having a close, loving relationship.

An autopsy is due to take place on the dog to help determine if there were any medical factors involved.

The dog was euthanised by a vet on Tuesday evening (November 5).

Officers are continuing to support the family and have urged people not to speculate about the incident and to respect the family’s wish for privacy to grieve in peace.