Domestic abuse can happen to anybody at any time, it is not discriminatory on age, sexual orientation, gender, background, or religion. Photo: Humberside Police.

Humberside Police issue advice about domestic abuse as summer, often ‘the most feared time of the year’ for vulnerable people, gets underway.

Humberside Police often see a rise in domestic abuse over the summer period, especially when events like the football are on.

With an increase in alcohol consumption, financial pressures, and more time spent off work with family members, this can often lead to prolonged periods of emotional and physical abuse within relationships and homes.

A Humberside Police spokesperson said via Facebook: “As the anticipation builds, win or lose, football is no excuse for domestic abuse.

“Whilst the majority of our communities will be having a ball, for some, they are left feeling frightened, trapped and alone as their partners kick off at them regardless of the result when that final whistle blows.”

Domestic abuse can happen to anyone at any time. It is not discriminatory on age, sexual orientation, gender, background or religion. However, Humberside Police do see women being disproportionately affected by domestic abuse, and tackling violence against women and girls remains an utmost priority for the force.

Summer can be a very difficult time for families, and Humberside Police recognise that a number of people are affected by some form of domestic abuse each year, many of whom are children and young people.

Superintendent Phil Booker, from Humberside Police’s Protecting Vulnerable People Unit, said: “Protecting vulnerable people continues to remain a high priority for us as a force, and that does not change during the summer holidays.

“For some people, this can be the most feared time of the year. A combination of financial pressure, alcohol consumption and extended time at home with the family can often fuel abusive relationships so we want to do everything we can to support those who may be suffering.

“Each year, cases of domestic abuse continue to rise over the summer period. Domestic abuse can take many forms; it isn’t just about sexual or physical abuse. It also includes financial, coercive control or emotional abuse, digital or online or honour-related abuse such as forced marriage or Female Genital Mutation (FGM).

“Stalking and harassment can amount to any behaviour which brings persistent and unwanted attention, whether in person or psychologically, including what is known as cyberstalking.

“We want to reassure vulnerable people that we are on hand to help. Working with partner agencies, we have specialist staff available to signpost or offer vital help and support to you, your friend or anyone affected to break the cycle and get away from violent and controlling partners.

“These are extremely intrusive crimes which relate to similar but different offences that can cause victims, their families and loved ones physical, psychological, and emotional harm.

“We take all incidents extremely seriously and we would encourage anyone who believes they have been a victim or witness domestic abuse, in any form, to contact us as soon as possible. To report domestic abuse call us on 101 or if you’re in immediate danger, always call us on 999.”