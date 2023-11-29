'Don't shatter lives' - police launch campaign to tackle drink and drug drivers across North Yorkshire
and live on Freeview channel 276
Over the next few weeks, North Yorkshire Police will be sharing posts on its social media channels based on real-life events to make people stop and think, not only of themselves but of those around them and how each of their lives be affected if the worst was to happen.
Officers will be educating road users about the consequences of drink and drug driving in events at colleges and other education establishments.
North Yorkshire Police will be conducting proactive ‘drink and drug driving’ patrols which will be carried out across the county alongside static road checks to catch those who continue to decide to drive under the influence.
The force hopes to intervene and bring drink and drug drivers to justice before they have a chance to shatter lives, other than their own.
The campaign is run by the York and North Yorkshire Road Safety Partnership, a group of local authorities, emergency services and other agencies which work together to reduce the number of people killed and injured on the roads.
Throughout the campaign, North Yorkshire Police will publish regular updates on the number of arrests made and any prosecutions on their social media channels and website.
If you suspect someone driving a vehicle of drink or drug driving dial 999 when it is safe to do so with information including their vehicle, registration number and current location.
During last year’s campaign police officers in North Yorkshire conducted 1,035 roadside tests across 32 days.
From the 1,035 tests at the side of the road, 121 people were arrested for drink and drug driving offences.
Roads Policing Sergeant, Paul Cording from North Yorkshire Police said: "We make no apology for taking people off the streets who choose to drive when under the influence of drink or drugs.
"We’re not prepared to allow the careless actions of one individual ruin a family’s Christmas.
"If you know someone is about to drive and you believe they are under the influence of drink or drugs call us on 999.
"We endeavour to act on all information that we receive.”