'Don't shatter lives' - police launch campaign to tackle drink and drug drivers across North Yorkshire

‘Don’t shatter lives’ is the message from the York and North Yorkshire Road Safety Partnership as it launches its drink-driving campaign in the in the run-up to Christmas.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Over the next few weeks, North Yorkshire Police will be sharing posts on its social media channels based on real-life events to make people stop and think, not only of themselves but of those around them and how each of their lives be affected if the worst was to happen.

Officers will be educating road users about the consequences of drink and drug driving in events at colleges and other education establishments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire Police will be conducting proactive ‘drink and drug driving’ patrols which will be carried out across the county alongside static road checks to catch those who continue to decide to drive under the influence.

Sgt Paul Cording of North Yorkshire Police

The force hopes to intervene and bring drink and drug drivers to justice before they have a chance to shatter lives, other than their own.

The campaign is run by the York and North Yorkshire Road Safety Partnership, a group of local authorities, emergency services and other agencies which work together to reduce the number of people killed and injured on the roads.

Throughout the campaign, North Yorkshire Police will publish regular updates on the number of arrests made and any prosecutions on their social media channels and website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you suspect someone driving a vehicle of drink or drug driving dial 999 when it is safe to do so with information including their vehicle, registration number and current location.

A police officer conducting a stop check.

During last year’s campaign police officers in North Yorkshire conducted 1,035 roadside tests across 32 days.

From the 1,035 tests at the side of the road, 121 people were arrested for drink and drug driving offences.

Roads Policing Sergeant, Paul Cording from North Yorkshire Police said: "We make no apology for taking people off the streets who choose to drive when under the influence of drink or drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re not prepared to allow the careless actions of one individual ruin a family’s Christmas.

"If you know someone is about to drive and you believe they are under the influence of drink or drugs call us on 999.