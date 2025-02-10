Door supervisor's radio stolen from outside Scarborough bar

Police are appealing for information after a radio was stolen outside a bar in Scarborough.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It happened at around 12.15am outside Chaplin’s Bar, on Saturday 1 February, and involved the theft of a radio from a door supervisor.

Police particularly want to speak to a man pictured on CCTV in the area, as he may have important information that could assist the investigation.

Please email [email protected] if you have any information that could help our investigation - quote reference 12250019353 when passing on information.