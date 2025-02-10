Door supervisor's radio stolen from outside Scarborough bar
Police are appealing for information after a radio was stolen outside a bar in Scarborough.
It happened at around 12.15am outside Chaplin’s Bar, on Saturday 1 February, and involved the theft of a radio from a door supervisor.
Police particularly want to speak to a man pictured on CCTV in the area, as he may have important information that could assist the investigation.
Please email [email protected] if you have any information that could help our investigation - quote reference 12250019353 when passing on information.