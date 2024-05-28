Dozens of knives taken off streets of North Yorkshire and out of hands of suspected criminals in Sceptre operation
North Yorkshire Police joined other police forces across the country in Operation Sceptre which focused on tackling knife crime.
Officers involved in the operation made ten arrests related to knife crime, for example for possession of a bladed article in a public place, recovering 10 knives as a direct result.
Members of the public took advantage of surrender bins located in police stations to safely dispose of a further 35 unwanted blades.
In addition, North Yorkshire Police conducted five visits to retailers to discuss the sale of knives; attended four schools to give assemblies about knife crime awareness; and visited six young people previously involved in knife crime to ensure they weren't putting themselves at further risk.
They also joined British Transport Police colleagues at Scarborough Railway Station on May 19 to speak to commuters about knife crime.
Det Spt Jon Sygrove, from North Yorkshire Police, said: “Our operational and engagement activity last week is just a snapshot of the hard work that goes on all year round, by the police and other organisations, to take knives off the streets, and stop them ending up in the wrong hands.
“If you are worried about someone carrying a knife, please tell a family member, a teacher or youth worker, a police officer, or report it to the police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”