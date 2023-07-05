News you can trust since 1882
Drink driver caught driving at nearly double the legal limit for alcohol has vehicle seized

A drink driver who was caught driving at nearly the double the legal limit for alcohol has been charged and had their vehicle seized.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 5th Jul 2023, 13:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 13:48 BST

In the evening of Monday July 3, PC Flinton and PC Robinson of Scarborough’s Neighbourhood Policing Team were travelling to a reported incident, when they came across a driver, stopping his VW in the middle of the road for no apparant reason.

The driver then decided to pull away as the officers slowed behind.

It didn't take long to realise that something was amiss with the driver, as he swayed in the carriageway and showed a complete lack of driving skills.

A drink driver caught driving at nearly double the legal limit for alcohol has their vehicle seized.A drink driver caught driving at nearly double the legal limit for alcohol has their vehicle seized.
A flash of the blues and the driver pulled over where he confirmed that he didn't have any insurance on the vehicle.

He also was found not to have a driving licence.

The driver was requested for a sample of breath at the roadside, where he blew 64 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. (The legal limit being 35)

A trip to the cells was booked for the driver, where he had a change of heart and refused to provide an evidential sample of breath for analysis.

The driver had now been charged and his vehicle was seized.

The incident that the officers were travelling to was covered by other colleagues soon after.

