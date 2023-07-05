Drink driver caught driving at nearly double the legal limit for alcohol has vehicle seized

In the evening of Monday July 3, PC Flinton and PC Robinson of Scarborough’s Neighbourhood Policing Team were travelling to a reported incident, when they came across a driver, stopping his VW in the middle of the road for no apparant reason.

The driver then decided to pull away as the officers slowed behind.

It didn't take long to realise that something was amiss with the driver, as he swayed in the carriageway and showed a complete lack of driving skills.

A drink driver caught driving at nearly double the legal limit for alcohol has their vehicle seized.

A flash of the blues and the driver pulled over where he confirmed that he didn't have any insurance on the vehicle.

He also was found not to have a driving licence.

The driver was requested for a sample of breath at the roadside, where he blew 64 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. (The legal limit being 35)

A trip to the cells was booked for the driver, where he had a change of heart and refused to provide an evidential sample of breath for analysis.

The driver had now been charged and his vehicle was seized.

