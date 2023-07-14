News you can trust since 1882
Drink driver caught driving at nearly double the legal limit for alcohol is arrested near Scarborough

Safer Neighbourhood and Response Officers from Eastfield and Filey spotted a potential drink driver in Seamer whilst on patrol on Thursday, July 13.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 14th Jul 2023, 09:53 BST- 1 min read
The drink driver was arrested and will appear in court.
The drink driver was arrested and will appear in court.

The driver was stopped, breathalised and arrested for drink driving.

At Scarborough custody, the driver provided an evidential sample nearly twice the legal limit.

The driver will be charged to appear in court once sober, and officers have repeated the message not to drink and drive.

The driver of this car moved their registration plate.
The driver of this car moved their registration plate.
Also on the evening of Thursday, July 13, Sgt Marshall stopped a vehicle on the A165, Filey Road, Gristhorpe.

The driver had moved their front registration plate inside their vehicle, meaning it was obscured from view.

A Traffic Offence Report was issued to the driver.