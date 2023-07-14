Drink driver caught driving at nearly double the legal limit for alcohol is arrested near Scarborough

The drink driver was arrested and will appear in court.

The driver was stopped, breathalised and arrested for drink driving.

At Scarborough custody, the driver provided an evidential sample nearly twice the legal limit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The driver will be charged to appear in court once sober, and officers have repeated the message not to drink and drive.

The driver of this car moved their registration plate.

Also on the evening of Thursday, July 13, Sgt Marshall stopped a vehicle on the A165, Filey Road, Gristhorpe.

The driver had moved their front registration plate inside their vehicle, meaning it was obscured from view.