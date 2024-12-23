Driver arrested after pensioner hit by skip wagon in Malton

A driver has been arrested after a pensioner was hit by a skip wagon in Malton

Officers from North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian was hit by a wagon in Malton this morning (December 23).

It happened on Railway Street at the junction with Water Lane car park when a female pedestrian aged in her 90s was hit by a skip wagon.

She suffered serious injuries and was taken to York District Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the wagon was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving and driving whilst unfit through drugs following a positive roadside drugs wipe.

Police are appealing to anyone who saw the wagon or the pedestrian in the moments before the collision happened and the collision itself, to contact them.

They are also asking motorists passing through for any dashcam footage that may have captured the wagon, the pedestrian or the collision on camera.

Anyone who can help is asked to email [email protected] or call 101 and ask for Traffic Constable Nick Simpson.

Quote reference 12240233773 when passing on information.