Driver arrested in Lissett following short pursuit

By Phil Hutchinson
Published 24th Oct 2025, 12:49 BST
A man arrested in Lissett by Humberside Police’s roads team officers.
A man has been arrested by Humberside Police’s roads team officers after they stopped a vehicle being driven erratically in Lissett on Thursday, October 23.

A police spokeperson, via Facebook, said: “A car was requested to stop by officers when travelling down Main Street at 11.45pm but allegedly failed to do so, resulting a short pursuit.

“When the vehicle eventually came to a stop, it was reported the driver fled from the vehicle on foot in an attempt to evade arrest but was quickly detained by officers on Fisher Lane.

“The driver, a 27-year-old man failed a roadside breath test, whie the vehicle was also found to have no insurance and was in a dangerous condition.

“He was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving a vehicle when above the legal limit, use on a road of a motor vehicle likely to cause danger and driving without insurance.

“Officers conducted a search of his vehicle and a quantity of what is believed to be class A drugs was also located.

"He was further arrested on suspicion of drug driving and possession of class A.”

