Driver caught smoking while at the wheel of a petrol tanker among area’s road safety offences

Humberside Police figures showed 302 HGV drivers had been handed fines since July 2021.

Meanwhile, 34,191 motorists caught commiting traffic offences between April 2021 and March 2022.

Officers gave Traffic Offence Reports (TORs) to 28,500 drivers for speeding, 117 for using mobile phones and 767 for not wearing seat beats during the same period.

East Riding Council’s Safer and Stronger Communities Sub-Committee heard speeding caused the most deaths and injuries on local roads.

The Humber-wide roads body is drawing up a new safety strategy as its current one expires this year.

Officials said a 57 per cent fall in accidents since 1990 had now bottomed out, so they were looking to find new ways to cut them further going forward.

A total of 29 people died on East Riding roads between April 2020 and March 2021.

Councillors heard Safer Roads Humber data showed those involved in car crashes were disproportionately young people, with 16 to 24 year olds accounting for around 20 per cent of the total.

Data also showed motorbike riders made up one in 10 of the 4,260 deaths and injuries on East Riding roads between 2017 and 2021, despite making up only around 2 per cent of road users. They tended to be older men.

More than one third of deaths or serious injuries due to road accidents in the Humber region happened in the East Riding, data showed.

The area is also home to just under half of the region’s camera sites, 135 out of a total of 275 throughout the Humber region.

Men accounted for 59 per cent of road crash causalities compared to 41 per cent who were women.

Around three quarters of casualties were slight in their severity, with about one fifth serious and one in 50 fatal.

Almost one quarter of all crashes involved drunk drivers or those on drugs.

Figures showed August was the month with the highest number of total crashes, 410, compared with February’s 271, which was the lowest.

Almost nine out of 10 people were injured or killed in fine weather, compared with one in 100 in fog or mist, one in 10 while raining and less than 1 per cent in snow.

Around three quarters of crashes happened during the day compared to one quarter at night.

Friday was the day with the most crashes, 739, compared to the lowest day of the week Saturday with 549.

The highest number of crashes, 1,097, happened between 4pm and 6pm, up from 638 in the two hours prior.

Data shows the number of accidents increases at each two-hour interval from 8am-10am, before peaking at 4pm to 6pm and dropping to 162.

