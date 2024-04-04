Driver dead and two injured after fatal collision on A170 near Pickering

Police are appealing for information following a fatal car accident near collision on A170, Thornton Road near Pickering.

It happened at approximately 10:13pm on Wednesday April 3 and involved a grey VW Tiguan and a maroon Nissan Qashqai.

The 76-year-old male driver of the Nissan Qashqai was pronounced deceased at the scene. The two occupants of the VW Tiguan were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The road was closed for a number of hours while we investigated the scene and to allow the vehicles involved to be recovered.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the vehicles prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to contact us.

Those with information can email [email protected] to assist.

Alternatively, people can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Isaac Carter.