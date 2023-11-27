North Yorkshire Police ask driver to get in touch after they failed to stop for police in Cleveland and drove to Scarborough.

Officers shared a picture of a vehicle to their social media pages and said: “I know we have covered the plate, but you might remember failing to stop for our colleagues in Cleveland on Saturday afternoon.

“You parked the car in Scarborough, where we made a number of enquiries to find you.

“If you fancy a chat now, we can advise you how to get the 72 plate car back as it currently sitting in our impound yard!”