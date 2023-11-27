Driver drove to Scarborough after failing to stop for police in Cleveland
North Yorkshire Police ask driver to get in touch after they failed to stop for police in Cleveland and drove to Scarborough.
Officers shared a picture of a vehicle to their social media pages and said: “I know we have covered the plate, but you might remember failing to stop for our colleagues in Cleveland on Saturday afternoon.
“You parked the car in Scarborough, where we made a number of enquiries to find you.
“If you fancy a chat now, we can advise you how to get the 72 plate car back as it currently sitting in our impound yard!”
If this is your vehicle, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, or drop in to Scarborough Police Station between 8am and 8pm daily quoting reference number 12230224549.