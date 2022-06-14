Driver flees scene after car crashes and overturns on A64 as two passengers taken to hospital

The collision happened at around 10.30pm on Sunday June 12 at the junction of Scarborough Road and the A64 at Brambling Fields, near Norton.
A blue Toyota Corolla struck the roundabout and overturned.
The car's two passengers, who stayed with the vehicle, suffered minor injuries and were later taken to hospital.
A police helicopter was launched to help search for the missing driver.
North Yorkshire Police said a 27-year-old man was arrested a short time later.
He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.
Members of the public who witnessed the crash or saw the vehicle prior to the collision are being urged to contact police
Dial 101, press 2 and ask to speak to TC Mark Patterson, or email [email protected]
Quote police reference number 12220101224 when providing information.